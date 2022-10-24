Seven Major Causes Of Divorce In Nigeria

Divorce in Nigeria is on the rise and is a major cause for concern. Divorce can occur for a variety of reasons, many of which are still being discovered.

Few Nigerians divorce in a courtroom. Either the wife is separated from the husband, leaves unexpectedly with the children, or one of the couples separates from the other. When one or both couples insist on continuing their separate lives, the home is no longer intact. These are the top 10 reasons for divorce in Nigeria.

1. The issue of infidelity

A relationship can end when one partner leaves it to satisfy their needs, whether they be physical or sexual. Infidelity is a significant contributor to divorce. It is one of the legal reasons for divorce in addition to the longer-than-a-year separation and abuse of your spouse (mental or physical). You only share everything with the person you are married to.

The majority of sad people may even die as a result of marital infidelity because it causes so many negative emotions like anger, betrayal, hurt, and pain that are sometimes difficult to forgive and forget.

2. The lack of communication

Marriages require excellent communication, and failing to do so quickly can result in dissatisfaction and anger on both sides, which negatively affects the marriage in all respects. However, effective communication is the backbone of a healthy marriage. When two individuals are living together, they must be able to communicate their wants, as well as comprehend and make an effort to meet those of their partner.

Couples who cease communicating with one another may also feel alone and isolated and stop showing affection to one another altogether. The relationship can end as a result of this.

3. Unforgiveness

This is yet another major cause of divorce. No sin is too great to be pardoned. When one partner has vowed in his or her heart never to pardon the other for an error made, an offence committed, or injustice committed, they are unable to continue living happily together. Unforgiveness generates grief and resentment, which develops wickedness and hatred. This is the explanation for why partners are murdered in their sleep by their spouses. Without forgiveness, nothing and no one can endure in any marriage.

4. Lack of love

Every relationship, including marriage, needs to have love. Forgiveness, communication, understanding, tolerance, patience, happiness, belief in one another, compromise, the oneness of heart, and trust are all characteristics of love. Without love, marriage is merely a contract and will lack the qualities of love listed above. Only love can motivate two people to be married.

There is love between couples in today’s world, but it can be love for what and not for who. It might be a love for an eight-figure financial account or a figure-eight body. They will undoubtedly look outside to fill the void left by the absence of what they love. Thinking of your spouse before yourself is a sign of true marital love. Always put your spouse first and be willing to support them no matter what.

5. Lack of mental preparation

Anyone who doesn’t plan is planning to fail. Without mental preparation, financial, spiritual, and bodily preparedness falls short. In a marriage, a lot of unexpected things might happen. Your mental readiness will alert you to be on the lookout for the unexpected and nothing will catch you off guard.

6. Lack of courtship

Young people frequently get married without taking the necessary time to get to know each other better; instead, they simply meet, become drawn to one another, and assume they are in love. The opportunity to court someone allows you to learn more about their personality, lifestyle, and worldview. You will learn about your HIV status, whether you are both fertile if you are compatible, and other things during the courtship. Before getting married, all of these things need to be taken into account because they are also major contributing factors to divorce.

7. The issues of infertility

Nigerians have a particular attitude about having children; after two years of marriage, couples frequently worry about starting a family. Infertility is sometimes attributed to women even when the man is to blame. This can be a major source of conflict in certain marriages.

When one partner becomes fed up with the situation and decides to have children outside of the marital home, it frequently results in divorce.



