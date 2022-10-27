Sex For Money: Women Now Give Their Daughters To Bandits – Kaduna Commissioner

Hafsat Baba, Kaduna commissioner for human services and social development, says it is important to address the issue of women giving their daughters to bandits for money.

Baba said this on Wednesday at the 22nd meeting of the National Council on Women Affairs held in Abuja.

Speaking as a panellist on girl child development and school safety, the commissioner said parents who offer their daughters as house-helps and hawkers are contributing to the rate of out-of-school girls in the country.

According to the data from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), 60 percent of the over 10 million out-of-school children in Nigeria are girls.

The commissioner expressed concern over parents’ attitude towards ensuring the safety of their children.

“We have talked about insecurity but we also have a little thing to blame. What about these informants? They are from us, they inform the bandits because they have made it a business. I see women even giving their children to the bandits, to go and sleep with the bandits in order to make money,” she said.

“If you look at our streets, you will see them going about with their little bowls and the most disturbing thing is that the children have now become the breadwinners of the family.

“Even apart from insecurity, we have these children on the street that hawk and engage in all sorts of menial jobs. Our young girls were being taken from their community, from their states to another state to go and become baby nurses, they cook and sweep.

“This also stops them from going to school apart from the insecurity we are talking about because that means that the child is not secured. If a child becomes the breadwinner of a family, what is the essence of the parents? What are the responsibilities of the parents?

“These are all things we need to sit down and look at deeply. How does it affect the girl child? How does it also affect the family collectively? Whatever intervention we are doing, we also need to learn from each other.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that we keep our children safe. Safety is very key both in school and at home. With the recent insecurity, it is now a wake-up call for us to be more vigilant as government, parents, community and religious leaders. Security is everybody’s business, without security, children cannot go to school.”



https://www.thecable.ng/women-now-give-their-daughters-to-bandits-for-money-says-kaduna-commissioner/amp?nonamp=1

