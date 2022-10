I don’t think anybody in this great forum press phone than I do which I believe it as become something else. I can’t stay 5 minutes without. Touching my phone.

I have my phone with me at all times and check it hundreds of times a day. From WhatsApp Message to Nairalander to Twitter and so on.

Please my great Nairalanders, help me, how can I reduce this attitude, it becoming something else.

