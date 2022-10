It is not news that Jagaban of Nigeria is back to the country.

My picture of the day is this one of Kassim Shettima smiling as he point to Jagaban.

You see true loyalty from Shettima to Jagaban from that picture. You can see someone that is happy to see his boss.

God bless the next president of Nigeria.

Obituarists, please don’t be mad. Obi will be back in Nigeria too soon so follow us jollificate.

