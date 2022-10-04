Should He Stay And Work In Lagos Or Move To Ibadan For Work?

Good day group..

.I need your advice.

I am Currently working in Lagos on a salary of 50 to 55k on a 12 hrs(8am to 8pm for a shift and 8pm to 8am for other shift). You can find a place to sleep over if you decided not to go house. But before next year there will definitely be an opportunity in the same organization to be a permanent staff on a salary of 80k on the same 12hrs but with a monthly leave, 13 month salary, incentive bonus.

There is also another opportunity in Ibadan on a salary of 50k and a daily meal but 7 to 3pm for morning shift and 2pm to 10pm for the other shift, a day leave every week, after a year the organization will be paying 13 month salary, accomodations and if I decided not to stay over, just 200 naira to my place in Ibadan, bonuses every festive period both cash and food.

Thinking of going for the Ibadan job and using the remaining hours after work to learn a skill because self employment is the key. But career wise, I need your advice.

The Lagos job is my line of field while Ibadan is deviation to another field

