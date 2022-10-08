‘Should I Forget About My Standard And Take The Risk?’

I meant a lady 3 months ago. After we talked, she began to show interest in me, but she wasn’t my standard, so I wasn’t feeling the same way.

My standards are:

1. At least she must be a graduate

2. She should be self-sufficient (earning something reasonable)

3. At most 5-6 age difference between us

4. Looking calm and understandable

5. She must be an average-height lady

This lady, in particular, is an NCE holder, working as a teacher, earning little because of her level of education. She is just in her early 20s, and I am almost 8 yrs older than her. She is from a poor background and has 2 other younger siblings. She is also not tall and looks like an average girl.

She is very decent (a virgin) and loyal to me. I have told her severally that she is not my standard and I wasn’t interested in her, but she refused to listen and began to feel very insecure. Maybe because I earn well and she knows I will soon get married.

She now comes to my house almost every weekend because I am very accommodating. Recently she has been telling me to delete the pictures of other females friends, in which I asked her on what grounds I should do that.

Note: I don’t want to invest in a lady that is not my wife, and I am afraid her family will see me as a rich guy from which her other siblings can benefit if I proceed with her.

Should I block every contact with her, or should I forget about standards and risk and look at the good side?

Please advice

