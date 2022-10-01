‘Should My Daughter Still Go To Air Force School?’

My daughter sat for this year Nigeria Airforce secondary school examination and when the first list came out, her name was not there so she was so sad about it but I told her to forget about it.

Just two weeks ago, I enrolled her in a school where I spent 250k for tuition fee,books and uniform.

Just this morning, someone called me that her name just came out in the supplementary list. Honestly I really want her to attend the school but at the same time I am considering how much I have spent in his new school and definitely I will still spend more even if her go to the airforce

Please is it worth all the money and stress. I can overlook everything I have spent in the new school if I am assured airforce will give my child quality education

