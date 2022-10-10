Snakes, Monkeys Swallowing Money, Termites Eating Voucher Under APC – Archbishop

Snakes, Monkeys Swallowing Money, Termites Eating Vouchers Under Buhari; Vote Wisely In 2023 – Catholic Archbishop Tells Nigerians

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama has advised Nigerians to unite like the “lepers” to defeat what he called the socio-economic and political leprosy in the country.

Kaigama, who gave the advice during Sunday homily at St Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Kugbo area of Abuja, lamented that under President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime; snakes, monkeys, and termites were looting the treasury, while students could not graduate in universities.

“In the ugly situation of our country, we must be united, particularly in making wise political choices because God can take away the socio-economic and political leprosy in the country, and the only way we can ensure this happens is by using the ballot.”

The Catholic Archbishop urged Nigerians to unite in picking credible political leaders in the 2023 general elections.

While appealing to Nigerians to set aside their differences, the cleric said, “You go to school, you cannot graduate, you finish school, no work, you hear about snakes swallowing money, monkeys taking money and termites eating vouchers.”

“All these are wahala, and so they should bind us together. It should make us unite like the lepers. They came together and achieved a common good; so when we are together, we will be able to make better choices in the coming elections,” he said with optimism.



