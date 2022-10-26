Soludo Bans Levies On Wheelbarrow Pushers, Hawkers, Vulcanizers

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo has proscribed all forms of levies on wheelbarrow pushers, hawkers and vulcanizers in the State.

Governor Soludo announced this, Wednesday, in post on his verified Facebook page.

He said that his government is committed towards ensuring that the poorest of the poor and privileges get protection.

The statement read: “As a government, we are determined to ensure the greater good for the greater number of our people. Part of this includes ensuring that the poorest of the poor gets protection and privileges from government as they go about wrestling positive livelihoods.

“To this end, we have proscribed all forms of levies on wheelbarrow pushers, hawkers and vulcanizers. If anything, they deserve all the support they can get from us at all times.

“All market unions across the State must take note and ensure full compliance to this directive,” he said.

