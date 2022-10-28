‘Somebody Poisoned Our Farm’ (Graphic Pictures)

The plot is to chase us away from here but if only they knew the kind of strength that has brought us this far.

Your enemies are within, they are not far away from you, be vigilant and shine your nose so you can smell their evil plans from afar then be way ahead of them curtail the losses.

Some animals are still yet to be recovered but the attack was curtailed within minutes hence the loose would have be so devastating.

Dr. Mide Oludipe,

Regenerative Agriculture Expert.

Possible Farms International.

