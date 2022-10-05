Sowore To Obi: You’ve Been Scammed. Your Dallas Citizenship Award Is Worthless (Pix)

Mr. Clueless Obi!
No wonder Mr. Peter Obi clearly stated he’s got no ideology different from Atiku Abubakar and the rest, for him to be celebrating the conferment of “honorary citizenship” of Dallas show he’s got no clue that the award is not even worth the paper it was printed upon. Someone scammed him!
