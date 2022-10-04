State Government Work Or Bank Job

Good morning all,

Please I need a matured and straightforward advice.

I did my youth service in 2017, started work with one small company like that and was able to build my own house from the job. Now the company has closed due to covid related issues. I applied for a job in one of the new generation bank, i wrote their test and attended interview, later I was asked to go for medicals which i also passed, currently we are just waiting to be call for training, about 40 of us.

During the interview we were all asked if we can work as a marketer of which we all answered in affirmative, that means we can end up working as a marketer which I honestly don’t like.

Last month my boss asked me if I can work with a state government and I agreed, and he said I should get ready to resume work by January…I’m at the moment confused and need guidance.

I’m from the north, married with one daughter….

my questions :

1. Does it means the bank will employ us as a marketer just because they ask us during interview if we can work as a marketer?

2. Can I grab the bank job or state government work … what’s more important in the long run

