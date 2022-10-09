Sunday Fried Rice Recipe (Pictures)

Earlier, I shared a recipe of fried rice. This is however a reviewed recipe and a banger.

To prepare this, you would need

Chicken (marinated for a day or 2 hours) or any protein of choice

Liver or kidney (optional)

Green peas

Runner beans

Carrot

Green and yellow pepper

Thyme and curry

Bouillon cubes

Pepper,onion, ginger, garlic

Rice (washed with hot water and salt and placed in a drain

Vegetable oil

1. Wash properly and chop/cut/dice all the vegetables

2. Transfer your marinated chicken into a pot and cook under low heat. Add just about a cup of water to cook this. Add your wished liver after the aforementioned has cooked for 10 minutes. Once meat is well cooked, fry your chicken in vegetable oil.

3. To make your fried rice sauce, in some oil, add your cooked and chopped liver. Allow it to fry, then add some sliced onion, washed green peas, carrots and runer beans. Stir continuously. Adjust seasoning and add some fresh pepper pounded with ginger and garlic. Once this sauce is well cooked, add your green pepper, stir and take it off the heat immediately.

4. In a clean hot pot and on low heat, add some butter and vegetable oil, fresh thyme, curry, ginger and garlic. Afterwards, pour in your wished rice and stir continuously from top to bottom. This frying process would help the rice appear better when cooked. Stir continuously for 10 to 15 minutes and then add your meat stock. You may not need to add seasoning because the meat stock is well seasoned. Note that the water should he same level with your rice or slightly higher. Seal your pot properly and allow your rice cook. If the eater dries up and your rice is not soft, do not add water, seal pot properly and allow it to simmer until rice becomes soft. When this happens, mix your sauce with the cooked rice….

Your fried rice is ready….

