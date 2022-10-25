A Diesel-laden tanker suspected to be owned by Conoil PLC has crashed along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, spilling its content.

DAILY POST learnt that the tanker overturned on the highway, affecting traffic.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said the incident occurred on Monday afternoon around the Kara bridge, on the outward section of the expressway.

The FRSC spokesperson in Ogun State, Florence Okpe, said operatives of the corps and those of other sister agencies were mobilised to the scene.

Okpe added that men of the fire service were on ground to manage the incident and prevent any outbreak of fire.

“Motorists are advised to drive cautiously when approaching the crash area and also cooperate with traffic managers managing the situation

“Traffic couldn’t be diverted due to the location of the crash. Therefore, we advise motorists to remain calm and obey some simple rules and regulations,” Okpe Said.

Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/10/24/tanker-falls-spills-content-on-lagos-ibadan-highway/

