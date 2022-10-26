Taraba Children & People Hug Peter Obi During His Visit To Victims Of Flooding

Peter Obi being hugged and shown love by the people, children and families who have been displaced by flood in Taraba state Ibi LG while he was visiting them.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NDwL3t_n8BU

