Teenagers Gang-Rape & Film 17-Year-Old Girl In Oyo. Send Video To Their Friend

Oyo State Police Command has arrested two teenagers for alleged sexual abuse of a 17-year-old girl and recording the act on their phones.

The two friends, after raping the victim, were said to have sent the video of the sexual act to another friend, who demanded sex from the girl so as not to upload the film on social media.

Spokesperson for the Command, Adewale Osifeso, who confirmed the arrest in the statement, said: “On October 24, 2022 at about 12:00p.m, the victim, (name withheld) ‘f’ 17, visited her friend Joshua Adegoke ‘m’ aged 18 years at his residence where she met one Peter Akintunde ‘m’, aged 18 years.

“At Joshua’s place, she was given a bottle of soft drink, after which she was invited to his room for sex, an offer which she declined.

“In a bid to salvage what she sensed was becoming a trouble, she innocently asked Peter, Joshua’s friend to prevail on his friend, but instead Peter advised her to offer Joshua what he demanded.

“At this point, both friends took turns to forcefully and unlawfully have carnal knowledge of their victim, while simultaneously recording the act. After this, Joshua deliberately transferred the video footage to another friend, one Oluwanjoba Adetona, who also reached out to the victim demanding sex in exchange for not uploading the footage on social media.

“The suspects have voluntarily confessed to the crime and are helping with the investigation.”



https://guardian.ng/news/oyo-police-arrest-teenagers-for-gang-raping-filming-17-year-old-girl/

