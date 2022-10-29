Tems Credited For Writing Rihanna’s First Single In Six Years

Nigeria’s music sensation and fast-rising afrobeats queen diva, Tems has taken to social media to express her delight at the privilege to write Rihanna’s latest RnB single “Lift me up”. The new single, a first since 2016, set various social media platform alight yesterday, when the American music icon and Business mogul fondly referred to as Riri announced its release.

Tems (real names Temilade Openiyi) who came into limelight in 2019 has quickly progressed into a notable international act with recent features from the likes of Drake, Beyonce and Future enhancing her international appeal.

This recent feat, as a song writer for Rihanna, will provide further oomph to her burgeoning reputation as one of Nigeria’s next big export in the global music industry.

In a rare Instagram comment from Rihanna, she also acknowledged, Tems, expressing her love for the Nigerian superstar.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related