Terrible Flood! Aftermath Of Todays Rainfall At Ijeshatedo Surulere, Lagos

This is the aftermath of the early morning rain that started from 4.30 am Today , and it lasted for about 6 hours, anytime it rains whether some conventional rainfall or a heavy one , this area is always flooded and it frustrating to residents as it flows into their rooms when the water level is high.

However, the roads amd drainages on the street and nearby streets are also in a sorry state to talk about.

The Local Government responsible for the development of good roads and drainages have kept a blind eye on this issue for so long which is totally not good, they should do something about the roads network and drainage system around that area.

WATCH VIDEO

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6bJ7wUxwwYg

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related