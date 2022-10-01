Terrific Moment A Driver Jumped Out Of His Bus To Join Obidient Rally (Video, Pix)

Watch the moment an “Obidient” driver out of ecstasy and over joyous atmosphere, jumps out of his moving bus carrying passengers. Another “Obidient” jumps in to the bus to stop the bus from moving

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R8aqBvYD5go

