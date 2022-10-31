Following the advisory on security threat in the country especially in the Federal Capital Territory, issued last week by the embassies of the United State of America and the United Kingdom, security personnel at the National Assembly have commenced thorough search of all vehicles coming into the complex.

There was no exception to the search, as representatives of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, of the Federal Government who came for the 2023 Budget Defence, were checked by the security forces strategically positioned within and around the Complex.

The National Assembly Security Management Committee in a memo said the stop and search policy, was to prevent the complex from being a vulnerable target for attacks.

The memo signed by the Director, Administrative, Dr. Tahir Sani, read in part, “one of such measures is the directive to security agencies and the Sergeant-at-Arms Department to ensure that, effective October 31, 2022, all vehicles coming into the National Assembly premises are thoroughly searched. This entails that, the drivers of the vehicles shall by themselves open the booths of their cars and submit their vehicles to comprehensive checks.

“Honourable Members and Distinguished Senators are by this notice advised to use the Presidential gate, unless they are willing to submit themselves to this stop and search policy. While regretting the inconvenience that this policy may cause to our Visitors, Staff, Honourable Members and Distinguished Senators, it is important to state that this measure is due to the exigent demands of our security challenges.”

https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2022/10/31/terror-threat-national-assembly-commences-stop-and-search/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related