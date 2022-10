APC government has tumbled and somersaulted this country.

You mean I can’t even afford oranges in my own country anymore?

5 oranges for N200 and 2 for N100?

What is this?

How many are in your area?

I won’t tell you who to vote for but vote wisely!

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related