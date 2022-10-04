“The Crowd At Ibadan For Tinubu Calls For A Cessation Of Solidarity Walks”

The Crowd At Ibadan For Tinubu Calls For A Cessation Of Solidarity Walk

What exactly is happening here? Based on our observations, we recommend that all political parties, especially Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC, call off any further solidarity walk for their candidates.

If this is how the massive crowd of supporters are going to keep turning out in solidarity with Tinubu/Shettima then I think the populace deserves a break.

Imagine the crowd that has gathered in Ibadan today, tagging it a three-million march for Jagaban. This is monstrous and has the potential to slow down the economy. At this point, I believe well-meaning Nigerians should appeal to the APC to please call off its solidarity walks before it hurts the economy.

Then, for travelers and road users, please avoid Ibadan today because the traffic jam has definitely hampered free movement throughout the ancient city.

The large turnout in Ibadan reminds me of a warning issued by a Tinubu supporter a few weeks ago: when the campaign begins, the men will be separated from the boys, and the victims of the mass rallies will be the populace, who will be harpless with traffic jams on every street.

With what has happened in Kogi, Benue, Lagos, and now Ibadan, it is easy to conclude that Tinubu/Shettima are the pair to beat in the presidential elections.

Check out the turn out for your viewing pleasure.

Source iReporteronline.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/ibadan-is-totally-finished-for-tinubu-shettima-as-mammoth-crowd-takes-to-the-streets-videos/

