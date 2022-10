I laugh when they say the youth are with ….. the lie is punctured today! The Youths are with BOLA Ahmed Tinubu. We have showed it in Lagos today and we will show it Nationwide. From Southwest to Northeast, the Youth are with ASIWAJU

https://twitter.com/dayoisrael/status/1583760388050804738?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

