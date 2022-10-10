This Deer Was Killed After Flood Forced It Out Of Its Habitat In Delta (Pix)

Do you remember the flood that happened in Delta State in the Ofagbe area just a few days ago?

Up till now, the town is still flooded, no going out of the town and no coming out.

If you tried to leave, you must be very careful.

2 dead bodies recovered so far as a result of drowning.

Well, that is not the essence of the post.

Animals are also affected.

This animal came out of its habitat due to the floor and the residents killed it.

A video of the floor was posted here https://www.facebook.com/100083258474451/posts/pfbid0298GeUUHwap2wufqBj1nh2giSagP9VpcVC1ztSP1YXXtfdy6MW7hfnh7q5eQKjXyyl/?app=fbl

