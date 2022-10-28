‘This Is Happening To My Right Eye’

2 days ago, i started noticing that my right eye go blur under the sun, yesterday it grew worst that i couldn’t see clear with that eye under the sun, tears kept flowing down that eye and it kept closing like am sleepy, once it’s night time the eye becomes healthy.

This morning, i woke up and discovered something like coverage in that eye that made my vision blur, like something was pasted on my eyeball, i used the mirror but nothing was there. Am preparing to go to the hospital now but feel like sharing it here for any advice

thanks

