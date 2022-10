I’ve been married to my wife for almost five years now. My major problem with her is that she lacks gratitude, she doesn’t have the spirit and character of appreciation.

Infact even if you buy a private jet for her, she will be happy at the moment but after 5mins she will forget that you’ve ever done anything for her and if you don’t do things for her, you will see her complaining more than the way Nigerians are complaining under buhari.

This her attitude is really becoming unbearable.

