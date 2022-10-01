‘This Is Why Adoption Is Not Worth It At All’

I remember early 2000, my dad was planning to adopt a kid Into our family.

Later I found out that my father’s friend adopted 2 boys.

My uncle warned my dad not yo try it.

I even remember going to orphanage with him to see how it goes.

For some reason he didn’t adopt again.

Fast foward to 20 years later

That my father’s friend is living in hell,

He says those 2 boys he adopted turned out to be into yahoo, drugs, cultisim.

They even beat him up and steal his money.

Till today im forever grateful to my uncle for preventing my dad from adoption.

Because all the families I know that adopted kids back in the 2000. None of them have peace, they always fighting, quarreling

It’s a huge mess.

This is why i think Adoption is not worth it at all

