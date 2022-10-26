‘This Pussycat Was Killed By My Electric Transformer’ (Pictures)

Waking up this morning to a fluctuating electric light, I began to wonder where the fault could be emanating from. I’m not an electrician, but I tried everything I could, to get the issue resolved but all to no avail. I went to the control panel room to check if I could decipher any changes in the electrical system of the building, but I saw nothing, and the light keeps fluctuating even the more.

It was my electrician friend, whom I called on the phone, to report the problem to, suggested that I should go and check on the electric transformer. On getting there, a pussycat wanted to jump through the electric transformer to get over the fence but was killed instantly by the transformer.

