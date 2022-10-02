Three Major Things God Wants From You

THREE MAJOR THINGS GOD WANT FROM YOU

1……..God wants you to KNOW him.

John 14:9

Jesus said to him, “Have I been with you so long, and you still do not know me, Philip? Whoever has seen me has seen the Father. How can you say, ‘Show us the Father’?

Just like parents would like their children they gave birth to know about who they are, the family background of their parents and there values, so also God want for every of his human creature. It is your responsibility to gravitate towards your maker to know him better ( what he likes, dislike or how he had designed your life to function ). You get to know more about God through his words imbedded in the Bible.

2…………..God wants you after knowing him to BELIEVE him

John14 :1 “Let not your hearts be troubled; believe in God, belieyve also in me.

Now that you have known God, a step is expected of you further which is to believe everything he says. He wants you to believe every instruction given to follow. Your believe ( faith in God ) is what God requires of you after you.

3………….……God wants you after you have believed him to FOLLOW him

John 12:26. If anyone serves me, he must follow me; and where I am, there will my servant be also. If anyone serves me, the Father will honor him.

Every parent want these children to follow the GOOD legacies you leave behind. No parent want their children to be a black sheep to the GOOD happenings in the family. In the same manner God ( your creator ) wants you after knowing of him to follow him in his ways. His ways are righteousness, Justice and mercy.

HOW TO CONNECT TO GOD

ACCEPT, BELIEVE AND FOLLOW JESUS.

John14:6

Jesus told him ‘ I am the way-

Yes, and the truth and the life. No one can GET to the father (GOD) except by means of me (JESUS ).

John14:1

Let not your heart be troubled. You are trust in God now trust in me ( JESUS ).

John15:23

Anyone that is hating me ( JESUS )

is hating the father (GOD)

Colossian 2: 10

So you have everything when you have christ and you are filled with GOD through your union with CHRIST. He is the highest RULER, with authority over every other power

