IPOB the No 1 widow maker in the South East, the only organization that kills fathers in front of their children.

The No 1 enemy of the South East economy but Peter Obi says an organization terrorizing the entire south east are not terrorist?

Watch and be the judge………

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SVQoPHL7adE

