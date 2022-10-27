Tinubu Already Speaking To Nigerians, Granting Interviews Not Compulsory – Keyamo

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday said its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is not mandated to sit for an interview in order to address issues raised by Nigerians on his plans for the country ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Chief Spokesperson of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council and Minister of State, Labour and Employment Festus Keyamo (SAN) in a chat with DAILY INDEPENDENT said Tinubu is already addressing issues raised by Nigerians at rallies and gatherings.

A journalist, Oseni Rufai one of the anchors of the “Arise Morning Show” on Arise News TV had tweeted that having interviewed other presidential candidates such as Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Omoyele Sowore, they eagerly await Tinubu’s presence on the show.

We eagerly await the APC presidential candidate for an interview on Arisetv, we have had Obi, Atiku, Kwankwaso, Sowore, and others. We will like to hear his ideas for Nigeria and chat about them!”.

When contacted, Keyamo wondered why some Nigerians are fixated on interviews when Tinubu is already addressing issues raised at events and rallies.

According to him, the most important thing is for Tinubu to speak to Nigerians and he has been doing that.

“Asiwaju Tinubu has been speaking at rallies and gatherings. The most important thing is that he is speaking to Nigerians. What’s all this fixation about sitting down in an interview?”

“He is speaking everywhere he goes. Are they not seeing him? He is addressing issues. He is talking to Nigerians everywhere he goes” Keyamo said.

https://independent.ng/tinubu-already-speaking-to-nigerians-at-rallies-granting-interviews-not-mandatory-apc/

