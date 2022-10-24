Tinubu And Shettima Meet Kannywood Practitioners And APC Support Groups In Kano

@OfficialABAT, Apc Presidential Candidate, Vice Presidential Candidate Senator Kashim Shettima and the APC Presidential DG, HE. Lalong Bako in Kano, they’ve met the Kannywood and official Apc Support Groups in Kano State as part of their visit to Kano. During the meeting with the support groups held at indoor sports Complex Kofar Mata, the Apc Presidential candidate expressed his delight at the enthusiasm and support demonstrated by the support groups who mobilized in thousands to receive him and his delegation.

Happening Now

APC Presidential Candidate Asíwájú Tinubu addressing leaders of ethnic groups in Kano right now at Kano Government House.

