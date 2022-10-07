Tinubu Attends Juma’at Prayer, Inspects APC Campaign Secretariat

Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Friday, attended Juma’at prayer at the JIBWIS national mosque in Abuja.

The development comes hours after he arrived the country following a 12-day stay in the United Kingdom.

Also present at the mosque were Kashim Shettima, APC vice-presidential candidate; Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano; Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives; Uba Sani, Kaduna APC governorship candidate; and Nuhu Ribadu, a former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

After the prayer, Tinubu visited the APC presidential campaign secretariat in Abuja to inspect the facilities.

See photos below.

https://www.thecable.ng/photos-tinubu-attends-jumaat-prayer-in-abuja-inspects-apc-campaign-secretariat/amp

