Tinubu Donates ₦‎20 Million As Church Marks 100 Years Anniversary

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has donated N20 million to the Catholic church in Benue.!

Tinubu’s donation was presented by Rev. Hyacinth Alia, the APC governorship candidate in the state at the centenary anniversary of the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo.

This is contained in a statement by Isaac Uzaan, Media aide to Alia, on Thursday in Abuja.

At the centenary anniversary held at the Cathedral Church of St. Francis Otukpo, Tinubu rejoiced with the priests, religious, laity, and the entire members of the diocese on the joyous occasion.

He noted that the church had for 100 years remained committed to spreading the good news of salvation in Nigeria, particularly to the people of Benue South.

The APC presidential candidate expressed optimism that with prayers and positive actions, the country would overcome its challenges.

Also, the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Sen. George Akume donated N10 million to the church.

Akume who is the APC leader in Benue, was represented by the party’s State Chairman, Mr Austin Agada.

He urged the people of Benue to be steadfast in prayers for the state and Nigeria to overcome current challenges.

On his part, Alia expressed concern over the level of poverty the people of Benue have been exposed to.

He said that the state government should fulfil its salary obligations to civil servants and address challenges of insecurity, poor infrastructure and unemployment.

Alia pledged to change the situation if elected governor in 2023, and called on the entire people of Benue South to support him to succeed.

Most Rev. Michael Apochi, the Bishop of Otukpo Diocese, thanked all those who facilitated them, and prayed for Nigeria to be better and stronger.

Apochi said the Otukpo diocese had come this far only through prayers by clergies and laity.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/10/tinubu-donates-n20m-as-church-marks-100-years-anniversary/

