Tinubu Has No Base In The North – PDP Youth Leader Boasts

National Youth Leader, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Mohammed Suleiman has said those promoting religious sentiments to win the 2023 Presidential election will fail.

Suleiman also said the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has no base in the north.

He expressed this concern at an interview with journalists yesterday in Kaduna after inaugurating the North-west chapter of the Atiku United Front, a group canvassing support for the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

According to him, Nigerians, especially, in the North-west, have suffered so much under the APC administration and would not be swayed by religious sentiments during the elections.

He explained that those using religious sentiments “to get votes, this time around it will not work because everything has changed.

“APC promised to provide security, good education and so many other things, but they have failed in protecting the lives and property of people.”

“Nigerians are looking for somebody who is competent, somebody with the capacity to unite and address the problems facing the country.”

He said the Northwest zone has the highest voting population, adding the zone will support the PDP massively.

“The APC has nothing to offer Nigerians, time around, we will give the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar massive votes. The PDP is the only hope of the people”, he said.

He dismissed the recent prediction by Fitch, that Bola Tinubu, candidate of the APC, will win the Presidency saying, “it is a mere prediction from APC. “

He declared that, “There is no way Tinubu will win this election, (because) has no base here (north-west).

“Tinubu is a regional dictator. We need somebody who will unite this country, we need somebody who have political base across the country.

“Those who are comparing Tinubu with the late MKO Abiola, (presumed winner of the 1993 presidential election) to me, they are committing political sin.

“If you go to Zaria, there is a house called Abiola house. Tinubu is just mingling and interacting with people that are occupying political positions.

“He has no base at the grassroots. Nobody knows him at the grassroots, but Atiku is a household name at the grassroots, not only in the north, but across the country.”

Suleiman also advised the youths to shun thuggery during the campaigns, saying it is undemocratic.



https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2022/10/30/tinubu-has-no-base-in-the-north-pdp-youth-leader-boasts/

