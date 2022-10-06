Tinubu Plays With Grandkids Amidst Rumours Of Ill Health (Pictures)

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has yet again dismissed rumours of ill-health following fresh photographs of him playing with his grandkids.

Tinubu, who is widely rumoured to be very ill, can be seen wearing a clean suit and playing around with his grandchildren.

The heartwarming photographs were shared by his son, Seyi Tinubu on Thursday amidst rumours that the Lagos politician was ‘very sick’.

Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria before October 10th, which is the date his Presidential campaign will officially kick-off.



