Tinubu Presents 80-Page Manifesto To Afenifere Leaders Today

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will on Sunday pay a courtesy visit to Pa Reuben Fasoranti and the leadership of the Yoruba cultural and political organisation, Afenifere, in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

This was disclosed in a statement issued Saturday night by the Director of Media and Publicity for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu had on October 20 released an 80-page policy document on the eve of his PCC inauguration at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja.

The document highlights an eight-point agenda such as national security, economy, agriculture, power, oil and gas, transportation and education, which he tagged “Renewed Hope 2023 – Action Plan for a Better Nigeria.”The statement read, “During the visit, he will also present his Action Plan on how he intends to tackle the economic and other problems the country is grappling with.

“Tinubu addressed a coalition of Arewa groups in Kaduna during which he highlighted the key elements of the plan, especially as they benefit the people of northern Nigeria.

“The APC standard bearer will similarly speak on his plans on Sunday before the Yoruba group, led by Pa Reuben Fasoranti.”

Onanuga further disclosed that the former two-term governor would on Tuesday be in Lagos to discuss with the chambers of commerce in the South-West on how he intended to improve the economy of Nigeria, to achieve a double-digit growth.



