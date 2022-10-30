Tinubu Receives Blessings From Afenifere Leader, Fasonrati (Photos)

Battle 4 2023: Tinubu Receives Traditional Blessings From Afenifere(Photos)

Currently, Asiwaju is in Akure where he went to present his blueprint-tagged action plans to the leadership of the Yoruba race for approval.

Since arriving in the city Tinubu has been sandwiched by a large crowd which has stuck with him tightly. Here is a trending picture of Yoruba leader number one Pa Fasonrati placing his hands on Tinubu’s head blessing him ahead of the presidential elections.

On the entourage of Tinubu to the state were Chief Bisi Akande, Chief Gbenga Daniels, Senator Adeyeye, Senator Iyiola Omisore among others.

Asiwaju Tinubu’s presidential campaign is getting traction; just last week, the reputable Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research report predicted victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) nominee, Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 presidential election.

Source iReporeronline.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/renewedhope2023-see-that-moment-when-yoruba-leader-pa-fasoranti-blesses-tinubu-for-2023-presidency-photo/

