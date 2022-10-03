Tinubu Releases Second Video Working Out (Video)

Na this one Zlantan Ibile go say “I b killing dem kpam…”

Tinubu was dared to release a live video after his working out video from last night shattered the billboards and rose to the top of the chart, topping the BBnaija finalist and trashing Manchester United’s shameful defeat.

The remix video is now available; in it, you can see Tinubu LIVE working out in his London home; this time, he wore shorts, and you can see the political general’s salute.

The only thing missing here is the Asake soundtrack, Organise.

Video Credit TSG:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c9tyGKAPfqA

Source iReporteronline

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/e-choke-tinubu-release-another-video-working-out-this-time-jagaban-did-thisvideo/

