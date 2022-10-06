Tinubu Will Lose 2023 Election If……. – APC Chairman, Adamu

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned that his party will lose the 2023 presidential election without the genuine support of APC governors.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, is the presidential candidate of the APC.

Adamu who spoke at the opening session of a meeting of governors, National Working Committee (NWC) and other stakeholders at the party’s national secretariat on Wednesday in Abuja, stressed the significance of governors in helping Tinubu achieve his goal in 2023.

“Being the chief executive officers of their various states, the onus of our great party lies in the hands of God and in their hands because they are the commanders of the party fortunes in their various states.

“We cannot make meaningful progress in the affairs of these states, particularly in an election year that is approaching.

“We cannot plan without the buy-in of our governors so that we can stand together, believing that we share same aspirations.

“We will plan together to see how best we can deliver the interest of the party and ensure that victory is ours in 2023 general election that is by the corner. That is the essence of this meeting,” he said.

