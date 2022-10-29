Tinubu Won’t Abuse Court Judgments – Festus Keyamo

The chief spokesperson for All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has expressed confidence that the party’s Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, will not abuse the rule of law, having been a victim of military brutality in his struggle for Democracy. Keyamo gave the reassurance while defending his principal in an interview with our correspondent in Abuja.

While stating that the former Lagos State governor has chronicled his proposed reform for the Nigerian judiciary in his 80-page manifesto, the Minister of State for Labour said Tinubu was the most prepared of all the four contenders for the highest office in the land.

He said, “We have his plan about reforms and respect for the rule of law in our manifesto. Tinubu himself who was one of the greatest victims of military brutality, whose government then in Lagos was a victim of disobedient of the Supreme Court Judgment regarding Local Government funds.

“He has been a victim of it. I believe he also knows where the shoe pinches. Among the four leading aspirants, as we called them even though we know they are three, none of them fought for Democracy as much as Asiwaju.

This is what the media knows very well. It is not a matter of blowing one’s trumpet. We don’t have to prove anything as well. He is the even one that can be trusted more than anybody.”

https://punchng.com/tinubu-wont-abuse-court-judgment-keyamo/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1667005791

