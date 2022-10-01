Tinubu’s Absence Has Become Nightmare For Opposition, Says Keyamo

Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress, APC presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo has said the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has become a nightmare for the opposition parties.

Keyamo, who made this assertion via his verified Twitter handle on Friday, noted that the opposition parties are scared over the absence of Tinubu.

He tweeted, “Whether he’s around or not, they’re scared. @officialABAT has become their nightmare. The inquiries are out of FEAR as to what he is up to.

“The biggest political strategy is to keep your opponent guessing! Even by mere absence,

@officialABAT remains the issue in this campaign! �,” Keyamo added.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/09/tinubus-absence-has-become-nightmare-for-opposition-says-keyamo/

