Top Actor, Saheed Balogun Sings Igbo Songs Supporting Bola Tinubu With Igbos In A Bus

Nollywood actor Saheed Balogun sings Igbo support songs with some Igbo supporters of Bola Tinubu in a bus. He further admonished politics of no bitterness where everyone has a right to vote their choice candidates.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9oUjR-2zafY

