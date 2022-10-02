Top Gabonese Government Officials Stand Under Rain To See Their President Off

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5JJZxGSTSWc

Top Gabonese Government Officials Stand Under The Rain To See Their President Off To France (Photos, Video)

A video which captured top Gabonese government officials standing under the rain to send off their president as he departed for France on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 has gone viral, IGBERETV reports.

President Ali Bongo Ondimba was filmed at the airport with one of his military aides holding an umbrella over him while his cabinet members lined up in a file under the rain to shake him and bid him farewell as he departed the country for France.

Reacting to the viral video, many have condemned the president for allowing his aides to stand in the rain.



