Train Kidnap: “We Are Relying On God” For Release Of Remaining Victims – FG

We Are Relying On God For Release Of Remaining 35 Kidnapped Train Passengers – Nigerian Government.

The Nigerian government has stated that it is relying on God as plans have been concluded to secure the release of the remaining 35 Kaduna-Abuja train passengers who were kidnapped by terrorists on March 28, 2022.

SaharaReporters had reported that terrorists attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train with more than 300 passengers onboard, killing eight and kidnapping 77 passengers while dozens were injured.So far, 42 of the victims have been released after millions of naira were paid as ransoms while 35 were still in the terrorists’ captivity.

But addressing journalists on the sidelines of the World Maritime Day, Thursday, the Minister of Transportation, Engr. Mu’azu Sambo, raised the hope of the families of the remaining abductees, assuring them that very soon they would regain their freedom.

According to Leadership report, the minister recalled that on his resumption day in office, the relatives of the victims blocked him from gaining access, hence he pledged that he would ensure the release of their loved ones.

He said, “I recall that on the first day of my resumption, I was going to resume, the families of the victims blocked the road to the office and I made the pledge before God and before them that all power lies with God but I will do everything within my powers to seek for secondary power from almighty God to get their relatives released and reunited with them.

“This will happen by the grace of God. I won’t say more than that. It will happen sooner than we expected and we all know that six months is a long time for loved ones to remain in such traumatic condition. All of us are believers in God and he knows whatever befalls his creation and it’s to him alone we ask for help.

“He has never failed when we ask him and I am so sure of that and I have no doubt in my mind and by the power God possesses, those who are still in captivity will soon be reunited with their families and like I told Nigerians, the live of one Nigerian is more important than the rail service we are providing, so I don’t want anyone to think of how much we are losing.”

According to him, serious efforts, which he could not elaborate on, were on to ensure that the victims of the unfortunate incident got reunited with their families.

Sambo also debunked recent media reports that the Federal Government was losing over N30billion as monthly revenue due the stoppage of train services on the Abuja-Kaduna route following the March 28 incident.

