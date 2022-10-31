Transport Crisis: LASG Is Looking Into The Demands Of The JDWAN – Sola Giwa

Previous threads: Lagos Commercial Bus Drivers To Go On Strike On 31st October 2022

Lagosians Stranded At Bus Stops. What’s The Situation In Your Area?

Jubril A. Gawat @Mr_JAGs

FLASH: .The Lagos State Government is looking into the demands of the Joint Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria (JDWAN), with a view to finding permanent solutions to the issues raised by the Association.

The move becomes necessary following the planned seven-day job boycott by the drivers over alleged “harassment and extortion by motor parks and garages management”.

Sequel to the announcement by JDWAN to embark on a seven-day strike starting from 31st October, 2022, the Ministry of Transportation invited its leadership to a meeting on Friday 28th October, 2022, despite its non-affiliation to any of the transport unions known by the State Government, i.e NURTW and RTEAN.

Most of the union members at the meeting were from the Badagry axis and it was resolved that the meeting be adjourned till Wednesday, 2nd November, 2022 to have a larger house (the Unions inclusive) and resolve the matter amicably.

The outcome of the 2nd November, 2022 Meeting will be made known to the public.

The State Government urges drivers to continue their daily routine without fear of molestation and intimidation as security agencies have been directed to maintain law and order.

Those who are taking advantage of the situation to raise fares are warned to desist from doing so or face the consequences of their illegal actions.

Signed;

Hon. Sola Giwa

Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation

31st October, 2022.



https://twitter.com/Mr_JAGs/status/1587125227103846401

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related