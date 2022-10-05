Tribunal Adjourns Hearing Application On Suit Against Adeleke To October 13th

Osun Guber: Tribunal Adjourns Hearing Application On Suit Against Adeleke To Oct 13

The Osun Election Petition Tribunal in Osogbo, on Tuesday, adjourned until Oct. 13 , the hearing of motions arising from the petition filled by Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola’s Counsels, against the declaration of Sen. Ademola Adeleke as governor-elect .

The Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Tertsea Kume, adjourned to enable petitioner and all the respondents put their application served together, filed and submitted, with responses on issues formulated .

Kume, therefore, adjourned the matter till Oct. 13 for continuation of the pre-hearing.

Earlier, Counsel to the All Progress Congress (APC) , Prof. Lasun Sanusi (SAN) , told the court that his response to pre-hearing had been filed and issues had also been formulated for the Tribunal to determined.

Sanusi told the court that counsels for petitioner and respondents had agreed on the time for examination, cross examination and re-examination of witnesses, with a view to ensuring that the hearing is not unnecessarily prolonged.

He said both parties had agreed that examination of witnesses should take five minutes, cross-examination 10 minutes and re-examination five minutes.

” Also, expert witnesses, examination for 15 minutes, cross examination 20 minute and re-examination is five minutes.

” Counsels for the two parties have agreed that the panel should sit on the matter between Monday and Friday, while all pieces of evidence to prove the case should be tendered by consent and incase of any objection, the ruling would be reserved till the final judgement stage.

Also , Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC ) , Mr Ben Ananaba , said six motions were filed before the court which would be taking on the next date of adjournment when the hearing continues .

Ananaba said that until the motions were taking by the court before a date would be fixed for hearing.

He said the proceeding was still at the pre-hearing stage and believed justice would take it course at the end of the case .

Also, Mr Alex Izinyon (SAN) , said the attention of the court was drawn to a judgement at a federal high court in abuja that voided the candidacy of the petitioner APC , gov. Adegboyega .

Izinyon said that the tribunal ordered for a formal application as regard the judgement of the high court on issues of concerned raised.

“We have pending application to be submitted before the court on the next date of adjournment which is to be heard ,” he said



