Twitter: Anyone Suspended For Minor Or Dubious Reasons Will Be Reinstated – Musk

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Comedy is now legal on Twitter

SOURCE

Twitter CEO Elon Musk says “anyone suspended for minor and dubious reasons” will be reinstated.

SOURCE

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: