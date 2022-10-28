U.S Chamber Of Commerce Invites Atiku For A Meeting (Pictures)

Atiku is focused on engagements that would provoke Foreign Direct Investment in Nigeria. Taking steps to give effect to our manifesto.

https://twitter.com/BwalaDaniel/status/1585706232932884480?t=Tf0Ilf3dOhtKZV-wJAQa5A&s=19

The US Chamber of Commerce knows the impact @atiku made as the head of the Economic Council while he was the VP. They are eagerly waiting to see him take charge as the President of Nigeria to restore Nigeria’s lost glory with the #PDPRecoveryPlan

https://twitter.com/Royalty26462968/status/1585726573939867648?t=z7JH_KpWVR5NqncSyLWX1Q&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related