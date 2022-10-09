U.S & Russian Soldiers Crossed Paths & Greeted Each Other In Syria (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

@RWApodcast tweeted;
Russian & American military patrols crossed paths & greeted each other in Al-Hasakah province, Syria, yesterday. ❤️

“Wow, look, Russians!”

“Wow, look, Americans!”

Like for Russia-Putin, share for USA/Nazi/NATO

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: